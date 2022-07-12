Europe’s PFAS problem: situation briefings by independent experts – 9 – 15 – 29 September – Webinar

at
Categories
Tags

The European Environmental Bureau is pleased to invite you to a third series of webinars on PFAS following the success of our series of webinars in 2020 and 2021.

The new Mark Ruffalo film Dark Waters puts highly fluorinated chemicals firmly back in the public spotlight, for good reason. Toxic PFAS pollution is now widespread, but the scene is dominated by vested interests seeking to maintain the status quo. With the EU set to announce the most wide-reaching reform of chemical safety laws in over a decade, notably the so-called “universal restriction on” PFAS, understanding this dense field is more crucial than ever. We have brought together three top independent researchers to explain the current state of knowledge for all professionals dealing with or interested in PFASs.
If you are unable to attend, please email alessia.biasioli@eeb.org for recordings.

Next to this, EEB draws to your attention a short report on the status and uses of PFASs in the EU, published a while ago: “PFAS – avoid the street light effect”.

Please register here.

 

Session 8Fluoropolymers: structure, production and uses

By Dr Zhanyun Wang, ETH Zurich (CH)

Friday 9th September 2022, 14:00 (CEST)

 

Session 9: (Eco)toxicology of fluorinated polymers

By Dr Jamie DeWitt, East Carolina University (US) and Prof. Rainer Lohmann, University of Rhode Island (US)

Thursday 15th September 2022, 14:00 (CEST)

 

NEW! We have added one more session to this series of webinars:

Session 10: Fluoropolymer lifecycle considerations: a reason for concern?

By Prof Ian Cousins, Stockholm University (SE)

Thursday 29th  September 2022, 14:00 (CEST)

 

9 - 15 - 29 September

WHERE

Online

For more information, please contact our Events Coordinator.

Babies exposed to highly toxic nappies face severe disease threat later in life 20 July 2022 READ MORE French EU Presidency leaves much to be desired 7 July 2022 READ MORE EU credibility crippled after MEPs accepted calling gas and nuclear green, NGOs say 6 July 2022 READ MORE Patrick ten Brink appointed Secretary General of European Environmental Bureau 24 May 2022 READ MORE REPowerEU paves the way for renewables but also undermines environmental legislation 18 May 2022 READ MORE Ministers for environment, not for industry, should be in the driving seat for new ecodesign regulation, warn environmental NGOs 12 May 2022 READ MORE
©2018 EEB | Privacy Policy | Recruitment Privacy Statement