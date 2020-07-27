Europe’s PFAS problem: situation briefings by independent experts – Series of webinars – September 2020

The new Mark Ruffalo film Dark Waters puts highly fluorinated chemicals firmly back in the public spotlight, for good reason. Toxic PFAS pollution is now widespread, but the scene is dominated by vested interests seeking to maintain the status quo. With the EU set to announce the most wide-reaching reform of chemical safety laws in over a decade, including a PFAS action plan and ECHA restriction proposals, understanding this dense field is more crucial than ever. We have brought together four top independent researchers to explain the current state of knowledge for all professionals dealing with or interested in PFASs. If you are unable to attend, please email alessia.biasioli@eeb.org for recordings.

Next to this, EEB proudly presents a primer on the status and uses of PFASs in the EU. The report is available here.

Session 1: Monday 7 September from 14.00 to 15.00 (CEST)

An overview of the production and use of PFASs.

By Dr Zhanyun Wang, ETH Zurich (CH)

Session 2: Monday 14 September from 14.00 to 15.00 (CEST)

(Eco)toxicology of PFASs: a few highlights

By Dr Jamie DeWitt, East Carolina University (US)

Session 3: Thursday 17 September from 14.00 to 15.00 (CEST)

PFAS and the essential use concept

co-organised by ACES (Stockholm University), PERFORCE3 and EEB

Moderator: Ian Cousins (ACES) and Introductory presentation: Martin Scheringer (ETH Zurich)

Panel Members:

Industry: Stephen Korzeniowski (FluoroCouncil)

NGO: Anna Lennquist (ChemSec)

Regulatory: Jenny Ivarsson (KemI)

Academic: Joel Tickner (Zuckerberg College of Health Sciences)

Session 4: Monday 21 September from 14.00 to 15.00 (CEST)

Measuring PFASs – possibilities and challenges

By Prof Anna Kärrman, University of Örebro (SE)