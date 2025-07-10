EU Environment and Climate Ministers test for toxic PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ in their blood

Aalborg (Denmark), 10 July 2025

In a bold demonstration of political will and concern over chemical pollution, 32 Environment and Climate Ministers have been invited to have their blood tested for PFAS – harmful ‘forever chemicals’ linked to cancer and other serious health risks – during today’s Informal Council Meeting in Aalborg.

The initiative, led by the Danish Ministry of Environment and Gender Equality in partnership with the European Environmental Bureau (EEB) and ChemSec, aims to raise awareness of the growing PFAS pollution crisis affecting citizens and environment across Europe. Blood samples will be analysed for 13 PFAS substances, known for persisting in the environment and accumulating in the human body.

As one of the first actions of Denmark’s EU Council Presidency, Environment Minister Magnus Heunicke launched the initiative and invited all EU environment ministers as well as ministers from EFTA-countries and Ukraine to take the PFAS blood test.

“PFAS accumulates both in the environment and in humans, and once it is present, it is very difficult to deal with. In humans, we know that PFAS can, among other things, cause cancer, and it can also affect aquatic environments and animals. It is crucial that we now take strong action against PFAS pollution, which is why measures must be taken across the EU to prevent, contain, and clean up PFAS. Pollution is occurring throughout the EU, and we need to cooperate. We are now highlighting the issue by allowing the ministers to test their own blood for PFAS.” said Magnus Heunicke, Minister for Environment of Denmark.

Denmark, alongside Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden, has submitted a joint proposal to the European Commission to ban the production, sale, and use of almost all PFAS under the EU’s REACH regulation. The European Chemicals Agency’s (ECHA) scientific committees are currently assessing the health, environment and socio-economic impacts of the proposal as well as the availability of safer alternatives. Based on the opinion from the scientific committees, the European Commission will put forward a proposal to be discussed by the Member States in the REACH Committee.

“No one is immune to chemical pollution – neither people nor the environment. PFAS producers have long known the health risks – cancer, fertility issues, thyroid disease, and weakened immune system – and they’re still choosing profit over people. These companies continue to lobby against regulation, obscure the science, and mislead decision-makers, all while communities across Europe are exposed to toxic chemicals. The cost of inaction is already staggering, and it’s growing by the day. We urgently need to hold polluters accountable and stop this cycle of harm” said Patrick ten Brink, Secretary General at the EEB.

“This initiative sends a powerful message: Europe’s leaders are no longer willing to turn a blind eye to the PFAS crisis. But testing is only the beginning. We need a comprehensive ban that covers all uses of PFAS – not just consumer products. Anything less is a concession to industry pressure and will leave communities and ecosystems exposed for generations to come” said Anne-Sofie Bäckar, Executive Director at ChemSec.

The poison of the century

PFAS are a group of over 10,000 man-made chemicals widely used in a long range of industrial processes and everyday products such as non-stick cookware, water-repellent fabrics, food packaging, and firefighting foams. Known for their extreme persistence in the environment and the human body, they are often referred to as ‘forever chemicals’.

Linked to cancer, infertility, thyroid disease, and immune system suppression, PFAS now contaminate the bodies of nearly all Europeans – including children, pregnant women, and adolescents. Experts warn that PFAS pollution ranks among the most serious public health threats of our time.

The hidden cost of inaction

Cleaning up PFAS pollution could cost the EU up to €2 trillion over the next 20 years, with environmental remediation alone estimated at €100 billion annually – not including the additional €52-84 billion in yearly health-related costs.

Much like the tobacco and fossil fuel industries, major PFAS producers have long known about the severe health and environmental risks associated with their chemicals – yet chose to conceal the evidence. Despite contributing to an estimated €16 trillion societal cost – remediation, health care etc.- per year, these companies continue to profit with minimal accountability. For decades, they lobbied to weaken or delay regulation, withheld critical scientific data from policymakers, and actively spread false or misleading information to protect their business interests.

The result is a policy response years too late – while people and nature continue to bear the cost in illness, contamination, and spiralling economic consequences.

A turning point for Europe

Despite growing evidence, the current PFAS proposal still includes major loopholes – notably exemptions for PFAS used in pesticides, a key source of environmental contamination. ECHA is expected to issue its opinion in 2026, followed by a revised proposal from the European Commission.

Following chemical industry and German conservative politicians’ pressure, the Commission President Ursula von der Leyen shifted her pledge to phase out PFAS to provide “clarity” [for companies] on PFAS.NGOs fear that the Commission may give in to industry demands and focus the restriction on “consumer uses“, dismissing industrial uses, which account at least to half of the PFAS emissions into the environment, which is the main source of human exposure (water, air, soil).

This Danish-led initiative, backed by the EEB and ChemSec, echoes growing demands from PFAS-affected communities across Europe – whose repeated requests to meet with President von der Leyen have gone unanswered.

To protect public health and the environment, the EU must adopt a comprehensive PFAS ban, close loopholes, plan PFAS clean-up and hold polluters accountable. It must also strengthen REACH to prevent future chemical scandals and accelerate regulatory action.

ENDS

CONTACT INFORMATION

Ministry of Environment and Gender Equality of Denmark contact: +45 20 91 59 01,

presse@mim.dk (EN/DK)

EEB Communications Officer for Chemicals, Beatriz Ortiz Martínez, +34 652 695 003 beatriz.ortiz-martinez@eeb.org (ES/EN/FR)