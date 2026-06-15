Come work at the heart of Europe’s largest network of environmental citizens’ organisations and help shape communications that support environmental protection, public health, democracy and social justice across Europe.

We are looking for a talented and motivated Communications Officer to join the European Environmental Bureau (EEB).

This is an exciting opportunity for a communications professional who enjoys translating complex policy issues into compelling stories, working with journalists, developing strategic narratives, creating engaging digital content and helping shape public debates on some of Europe’s most pressing environmental and social challenges.

The successful candidate will be embedded within one of the EEB’s policy teams while contributing to the work of the wider Communications Team.

About us

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is the largest network of environmental citizens’ organisations in Europe. We bring together more than 190 member organisations in over 40 countries, representing around 30 million supporters and members.

Together, we advocate for progressive policies that create a better future where people and nature thrive together.

The EEB strives to be a fair, inclusive, safe place and a welcoming and learning organisation. We are an equal-opportunity employer and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates. Your experience matters. Please consult our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.

Please do not include pictures in your CV and avoid including information that may contribute to unconscious bias, such as nationality, date of birth or place of birth.

We respect our employees’ lives outside work, support colleagues with caring responsibilities and take work-life balance and wellbeing seriously.

About the job

As a Communications Officer, you will support the EEB’s advocacy, campaigning and policy objectives by developing and delivering strategic communications activities.

Working closely with policy colleagues, campaigners and external partners, you will help translate complex policy developments into engaging content and communications products for journalists, policymakers, stakeholders and wider audiences. See our various communications channels here.

Depending on your profile, your work may focus more on media relations, newsletter and editorial content OR social media, digital communications, audience engagement and content development.

The Communications Officer reports to the Head of Communications.

About you

You are a strong communicator with excellent writing skills and an interest in public-interest communications, policy, advocacy and environmental issues.

You enjoy making complex topics accessible, identifying compelling stories, working collaboratively and helping organisations communicate more strategically and effectively.

Your Skills & Experience

At least three years of relevant professional communications experience.

Excellent writing and editing skills in English.

Experience developing communications content for different audiences and channels.

Experience supporting media relations, digital communications, campaigns or advocacy communications.

Ability to communicate complex issues clearly, accurately and persuasively.

Strong organisational skills and ability to manage multiple priorities.

Ability to work collaboratively across teams and disciplines.

Interest in environmental, public-interest or civil society communications.

Assets That Make You Stand Out

Experience working in NGOs, civil society organisations, public affairs, journalism or advocacy environments.

Familiarity with EU institutions, policymaking processes and the Brussels media landscape.

Experience with media relations and press outreach.

Experience producing newsletter, editorial or long-form content.

Experience with social media strategy, audience engagement or digital campaigning.

Experience with design, multimedia production or visual communications.

Experience with media monitoring and analytics tools.

Understanding of narrative development, strategic communications, audience research or disinformation.

Knowledge of additional European languages.

Your Values

You care about the environment and subscribe to the EEB’s values .

What we offer

A full-time one-year contract.

An organisation committed to its values of democracy, fairness, respect, integrity and sustainability, and a purpose-driven, supportive and friendly team of more than 70 colleagues working for a better future.

An attractive workspace in the heart of the EU quarter and a healthy organisational culture, including staff away days and optional social activities.

Possibility to work from home up to four days per week and from another EU country for up to six weeks per year.

Flexible working hours with a transparent floating time system.

A monthly gross salary starting from EUR 3100, with a higher salary depending on experience. See our Salary Scale here .

Various monetary benefits, including a holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme, lunch vouchers, teleworking indemnity, transport allowance and travel insurance.

Quality training opportunities, peer learning and skills-sharing.

Next to 20 days of legal leave, we offer 5 days of extra-legal leave during the winter break closure, 5 days of extra-legal leave anytime in the year and 2 days of extra-legal leave days for office-wide long weekends in spring and autumn, that is, a total of 32 paid leave days, (plus other forms of paid leave under certain conditions such as leave for compelling reasons or additional leave offered when having worked with the EEB for 4+ years).

Registration in Belgium and work permits

As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the successful candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working from our office in Brussels (with structural teleworking arrangements).

The EEB welcomes applicants from outside the EU and values the perspectives and skills that international colleagues bring to our organisation.

If you are not an EU citizen, please indicate whether you currently hold a work permit for Belgium.

How to apply

We are looking forward to receiving:

A short letter of motivation

Your CV (without pictures)

A completed questionnaire (see below)

We value clarity, motivation and authenticity more than formal letters and lengthy applications.

Only applications comprising all three elements will be considered.

Please send your complete application to personnel@eeb.org.

Please clearly indicate “Policy Communications Officer” in the subject line of your email.

Shortlisted candidates may be asked to provide two references at a later stage.

Due to limited staff resources and the number of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying.

Questionnaire

Please answer the following questions in no more than 250/300 words each:

Describe a communications campaign, project or initiative you are particularly proud of. What was the objective, what was your role and what impact did it achieve? Tell us where you believe you can contribute most to the EEB Communications Team. This could include media relations, press outreach, newsletter and editorial work, social media, digital engagement, content creation, design, community engagement or another communications discipline. Please explain why this work motivates you and provide an example. What do you think is the biggest communications challenge facing environmental organisations in Europe today, and how should organisations like the EEB respond?

Please do not have AI tools to write your final answers. If we detect arguments or text blocks that appear to have been generated by AI tools, your application may be rejected. We are interested in genuine perspectives, personal experiences and original ideas.

Next steps

Deadline for applications: 06/07/2026

First-round interviews (tentative): 13/07/2026

Starting date: 01/09/2026

We look forward to getting to know you!