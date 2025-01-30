PFAS pollution-affected communities demand to be heard by Ursula von der Leyen

PFAS-affected communities from France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, and the Netherlands [1], supported by the European Environmental Bureau and WeMove Europe, are urgently requesting a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“PFAS pollution has had devastating consequences, harming people’s health and the environment. We want to present our firsthand testimonies directly to the President of the European Commission to urge immediate action on chemicals legislation”, says PFAS-affected communities.

PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals” are linked to cancer, infertility, thyroid disease, obesity, immune system suppression and many more disorders. PFAS have been dubbed by scientists, regulators, and civil society as the “poison of the century” for people and the environment. This pollution is considered the ‘worst pollution crisis humanity has ever faced’ [2].

In response to recent alarming findings by the Forever Lobbying Project, which expose how the PFAS industry has, for decades, successfully lobbied to delay and weaken necessary regulations on these highly hazardous chemicals, jeopardizing the health and well-being of all Europeans. Affected communities across Europe are mobilising, demanding a ban on PFAS through a week of action [3]: pouring buckets of contaminated soil at Chemours’ doorstep in Dordrecht (Netherlands), distributing PFAS contaminated beers handed out to workers at chemical factories in Zwijndrecht (Belgium), and camping in front of the court during Miteni trial in Vicenza (Italy).

Joop Keesmaat, from Sliedrecht (The Netherlands), Stop PFAS Stop Chemours, states: “Chemical industry claims a human future is not possible without PFAS. However, with PFAS a human future is not possible at all because PFAS causes cancer, and cancer causes death!”

Toon Penen, from Zwijndrecht (Belgium), Grondrecht, states: “I’ve seen firsthand how PFAS pollution has impacted our health, our environment, and our future. Together with Grondrecht vzw, we are demanding real action: remediation, transparency, and accountability. This is not just a local issue—it’s a national and European crisis. We need stronger regulations and immediate action to protect communities like ours across Europe.”

Cristina Cola, from Trissino province of Vicenza (Italy), Mammenopfas, states: “I could never have imagined that my children would have carcinogenic substances in their blood just for drinking the water from the aquifer or eating the food of our territory. I find it unacceptable that the profit of a few has caused disastrous consequences for the health of at least 350,000 people and ruined forever the environment in which we live.”

This is not the first time that victims of PFAS pollution have sought dialogue with the European Commission. In October 2023, a previous request for a meeting with Ursula von der Leyen went unanswered. Determined to have their voices heard, PFAS-affected communities took a bold step last night by projecting a large banner onto the facade of the Berlaymont building. The message read: BAN PFAS. [pictures available here and here]

[1] Briefing by PFAS-affected communities

[2] PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), also known as “forever chemicals,” are a group of over 14,000 manmade chemicals with unique properties—non-stick, water-repellent, stain-proof, and resistant to very high temperatures—making them both highly versatile and widely used. However, PFAS are linked to a number of serious health problems, including cancer, infertility, birth defects and immune system disorders.

[3] Toxic-Free Europe Now! Week of Action: This campaign is a pan-European call for the European Commission, the European Parliament, and EU Heads of State to commit to a toxic-free Europe and make tackling toxic chemicals in our environment, air, water, and bodies an urgent priority. The coalition is making the following demands:

Fully implement the EU’s Chemicals Strategy for Sustainability to ensure a toxic-free Europe by 2030.

Fix the outdated REACH chemicals control law to fast-track the banning of the most harmful chemicals in consumer products.

Implement the EU’s action plan to phase out PFAS, including support for a universal PFAS ban and its ban in specific sectors like toys, cosmetics, packaging, and food contact materials.

Aid communities affected by PFAS pollution, ensuring thorough monitoring, remediation, health support, and other necessary plans. Hold PFAS manufacturers and related companies accountable for the pollution they have caused.

The Toxic-Free Europe petition has gathered nearly 146,000 signatures from concerned citizens across Europe. The petition is organised by the European Environmental Bureau (EEB) and WeMove Europe, with the support of a coalition of 14 organisations (AlHem, CIEL, HEAL, hej!support, ChemSec, WECF, Humusz, Ocean Now!, Alliance Ecologique et Sociale, Zelena Acija, Arnika, Tudatos Vásárlók Egyesülete, Corporate Europe Observatory and Tegen Gif).

[4] Last week 97 European organisations, representing millions of citizens, sent a letter to Ursula von der Leyen urging her to act with boldness and moral clarity to ban PFAS.