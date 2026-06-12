EU watchdog response to civil society CAP concerns illustrates widespread pattern of behaviour

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28 May 2026, Brussels – The European Ombudswoman, the EU’s legal watchdog, will consider the arguments put forward by the European Environmental Bureau (EEB) – Europe’s largest network of environmental NGOs – on the European Commission’s handling of the upcoming CAP reform in her ongoing analysis, but chose not to open a new case as the complaint is “largely covered” by recommendations and suggestions issued after finding that the Commission had committed maladministration in its handling of a number of legislative proposals. 

The Ombudswoman’s response reinforces the fact that these concerns extend beyond individual files, highlighting a pattern of behaviour in which the same legal framework continues to be handled poorly, leading to a wave of complaints all citing concerns regarding a lack of transparency and evidence-based decision making. 

Théo Paquet, Senior Policy Officer for Agriculture at the EEB, said:  

Rushed decision-making leads to poor policymaking. The result is a CAP proposal with serious shortcomings, notably a lack of dedicated funding for nature and climate, which is critical for the future resilience of EU food and farming.  

Alarmingly, the Ombudswoman’s response to our complaint shows that our concerns are not isolated but reflect a broader pattern of behaviour which has drawn scrutiny from the EU watchdog.” 

The EEB welcomes the Ombudswoman’s decision to inform the Commission of NGO concerns specifying that they suggest “that the issues addressed in my recommendation are not limited to the legislative proposals in question in the three cases I inquired into”.  

ENDS 

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