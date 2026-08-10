We are hiring a Fundraising and Development Officer. Come join Europe’s largest network of environmental citizens’ organisations and contribute to strategic fundraising for a resilient, mobilised and vibrant civil society and a better future where people and nature thrive together.

About us

The EEB is the largest network of environmental citizens’ organisations in Europe. We bring together over 190 member organisations from more than 40 countries, representing some 30 million individual members and supporters. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better future where people and nature thrive together.

Our commitment to fairness, equality, diversity and wellbeing

The EEB strives to be a fair, inclusive, safe place and a welcoming and learning organisation.

We are an equal opportunity employer and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates. Your experience matters. Please consult our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.

Please do not use pictures in your CV. Do leave out any information that may contribute to unconscious bias such as reference to your nationality, date or place of birth.

We respect our employees’ lives outside of work, support colleagues in care roles, and take work-life balance and wellbeing seriously.

How You Will Have an Impact

As our next Fundraising and Development Officer, you will be at the heart of the implementation of the EEB’s fundraising strategy supporting donor relations, directly initiating and managing applications and coordinating fundraising efforts across our teams. This is an exciting role for someone with an entrepreneurial mindset. You will join one of Europe’s leading environmental NGOs on its journey to secure and diversify its funding streams at a pivotal moment of time leading up to the 2029 European elections and beyond.

In your role, you will support the Senior Management Team and internal Fundraising Team with the implementation of action plans in line with our Fundraising Strategy, engage in networking and pitch to donors, proactively lead on funding applications, develop new ideas for fundraising, ensure submitted proposals are of high quality and support the various teams with their thematic fundraising as we operate with a decentralised approach.

The development side of the job entails keeping our donor- and project database up to date, organising trainings for staff, researching funding opportunities and engaging the membership in our fundraising efforts to generate win-win opportunities.

This role offers room to grow, professionally and personally. You will have opportunities to deepen your expertise, take on new responsibilities, and help further strengthen a strategic approach to donor stewardship in a hands-on fundraising role at a large, European network. You will work closely with and report to the Director of Membership and Governance, support the internal Senior Management and Fundraising Team, and coordinate and support the fundraising efforts across the different EEB teams.

What You Will Actually Do

Implementation of the 2025 – 2030 EEB fundraising strategy

Supporting the Senior Management Team and internal Fundraising Team with strategic fundraising, donor relations and meetings.

Monitoring the implementation of the EEB fundraising strategy and annual action plans and capture learnings.

Research and proactive fundraising in line with agreed priorities

Researching funding opportunities and supporting the various EEB teams with their thematic fundraising in line with our decentralised approach.

Coordinating the EEB application and reports for the EU LIFE Programme operating grant.

Developing and submitting own project proposals.

Donor, Member and Partner Relations

Coordinating the EEB’s donor outreach to avoid overlap.

Supporting and presenting at meetings of various EEB initiatives, donor groups and membership fundraising task forces.

Encouraging joint fundraising with EEB members and partners.

Managing the EEB project database and donor tracker

Keeping the EEB project database and donor tracker up to date

Organising regular check-ins with team leads to ensure that data related to fundraising efforts is up to date.

MEL Frameworks and training

Proposing ideas for improvement or change in all operational areas.

Keeping the EEB Project Management Guide and other fundraising support material up to date

Organising regular staff trainings on fundraising and project management

About You

As the EEB’s next Fundraising and Development Officer, you will typically have 2-3+ years of relevant experience in fundraising, proven direct fundraising experience with some successful project applications on your CV, an entrepreneurial mindset and a personal commitment to the work we do.

Your Skills & Experiences

2-3+ years of experience in fundraising and development with an initial track record of submitted and successful applications.

Good knowledge of the funding landscape for Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) operating at European level.

Experience of direct fundraising as well as having supported others in their fundraising work (research on suitable donors, application writing, quality controls, budgeting, project implementation from A to Z).

Good knowledge of healthy project management principles and suitable Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning frameworks for CSOs.

Strong command of written and spoken English.

Good communication and presentation skills (Powerpoints etc.).

CRM and contact database management skills.

Enjoys coordination, keeping overviews, supporting colleagues and helping the organisation to stick to agreed timelines and deadlines.

Solid planning skills, highly motivated, creative, proactive, friendly and diplomatic (mastering the art of the gentle reminder).

Assets That Make You Stand Out

Experience in having worked for a civil society, membership or other purpose-driven organisation is a strong asset.

Knowledge of the Salesforce environment is an asset (training will be provided).

Working knowledge of French with any other language skills being appreciated.

Your Values

You care about the environment and subscribe to the EEB’s values .

Why You Will Love Working With Us

A full-time, permanent contract (80% role negotiable if preferred) .

An organisation committed to its values of democracy, fairness, respect, integrity and sustainability, and a purpose-driven, supportive and friendly team with 70+ people working for a better future in which people and nature thrive together.

An attractive workspace in the heart of the EU quarter and a healthy organisational culture, including, for instance, staff away days and (optional) social gatherings.

Possibility to work from home 4 days a week and from another EU country for up to six weeks per year.

Flexible working hours with a transparent floating time system .

A monthly gross salary starting from EUR 3101, with a higher salary depending on the level of experience. Please check our salary scale.

Various monetary benefits , including a holiday bonus, 13th month, a generous pension scheme, lunch vouchers, teleworking indemnity, transport allowance, travel insurance, and phone subscription [not for temporary contracts].

Quality trainings (group and individual), peer learning and skills shares.

Next to 20 days of legal leave, we offer 5 days of extra-legal leave during the winter break closure, 5 days of extra-legal leave anytime in the year and 2 days of extra-legal leave days for office-wide long weekends in spring and autumn, that is, a total of 32 paid leave days , plus seniority leave (up to 10 extra days), and paid leave for compelling reasons.

Registration in Belgium and work permits

As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working from our office in Brussels (with structural teleworking). The EEB welcomes applicants from outside the EU, and we consider it a privilege to have non-EU nationals amongst our staff members and to benefit from their perspectives and skills.

If you are not an EU citizen, please let us know if you have a work permit for Belgium.

Please note that it is not always possible for us to initiate and succeed with work permit applications for non-EU nationals due to legal restrictions, additional costs and practical issues for a medium-sized non-profit organisation. If you do not hold a work permit for Belgium, please feel free to reach out to request further information before you apply.

If you hold a work permit, please mention if you hold a valid Single Permit (A card) or permanent residence permit (B card, long-term resident).

How You Can Apply

We are looking forward to receiving:

a short letter of motivation

your CV (without pictures)

a completed questionnaire (see below)

We value clarity, motivation and authenticity more than formal letters and too much detail.

Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered.

Please send your complete application to personnel@eeb.org.

Thank you for clearly marking “Fundraising and Development Officer” in the subject of your email.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying.

Shortlisted candidates may be asked to provide two references later.

Due to limited staff resources and the number of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Questionnaire for Fundraising and Development Officer

Please answer the following questions:

What would you describe as the main fundraising challenges for a European network working on sustainable development in Brussels in the current geopolitical and philanthropic landscape? And how can we turn them into opportunities? (300-500 words) Take a look at and share your thoughts on our 2025 Annual Report . To what extent do you find it a convincing document to encourage donor support and how would you recommend using this and other material to build bridges to donors? What do you like, and is there anything you would suggest could be done differently next year? (300-500 words)

Please do not use AI tools to write your final answers. If we detect arguments or text blocks that appear to have been generated by AI tools, your application may be rejected. We are interested in genuine perspectives, personal experiences and original ideas.

Next steps

Location: The candidate is expected to work from our Brussels office at least one day a week

Date of job ad publication: Monday 10 August 2026

Deadline for Application: Wednesday 2 September 2026, midnight CET

Interviews: First round of interviews online, tentatively Wed-Fri 16-18 September 2026. Second round of interviews in person at the EEB offices in Brussels, tentatively Thurs-Fri 24-25 September 2026

Starting date: 1 November 2026 or as soon as possible