Restoring Nature for the Benefit of All – 16 September 2026 – Dublin

Organised by EEB, WWF EPO, BirdLife Europe, ClientEarth and the Irish Environmental Network

With the implementation of the landmark Nature Restoration Regulation (NRR) gaining momentum, 2026 represents a vital moment to unlock the transformative potential of the law through credible National Restoration Plans (NRPs) and their delivery on the ground. Taking place shortly after the September deadline for Member States to submit their draft plans, this event during the Irish Presidency is a timely occasion to bring together Member State representatives, EU institutions and other stakeholders to take stock of progress, hear about restoration in practice, and address the remaining challenges to effective implementation across Europe.

At a time when healthy and resilient ecosystems are increasingly needed to strengthen Europe’s capacity to address the intertwined biodiversity, pollution and climate crises, effective implementation of the NRR provides a unique opportunity to bring nature back to the benefit of people, communities and economies.