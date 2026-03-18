18 March 2026, Brussels – The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) – Europe’s largest network of environmental NGOs – has today lodged a formal complaint with the European Ombudswoman regarding the European Commission’s handling of the proposals for the National and Regional Partnership (NRP) and the Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) for the period 2028 to 2034.

The complaint centres on potential maladministration by the Commission, citing a failure to:

conduct an adequate impact assessment or demonstrate that decisions were based on the best available evidence [1];

carry out a climate consistency assessment, as required by Article 6(4) of the EU Climate Law;

organise a dedicated public consultation on the CAP.

The above points illustrate a failure by the Commission to respect the Better Regulation Guidelines when preparing any proposal.

Théo Paquet, Senior Policy Officer for Agriculture at the EEB, said:

“The Common Agricultural Policy is one of the EU’s most influential tools to support and steer farming, yet the Commission is pushing for major changes without running the simplest of economic, environmental, and social impact checks. Alarmingly, this lack of transparent, science-based policymaking isn’t an exception, it’s becoming standard practice.”

Francesca Carlsson, Policy Manager for Environmental Law and Justice at the EEB, said:

“The Commission has committed itself to a set of rules and minimum standards that it needs to heed regardless of political preferences or industry pressures. Public consultations and impact assessments are not tick-box exercises that can be cut for the sake of expediency. Rather they are legal and democratic necessities which foster trust in and legitimacy of the European Union.”

The EEB warns that this lack of due diligence leaves policymakers and citizens in the dark about the consequences for farmers, rural communities, and the environment. It also sets a gravely concerning precedent.

This complaint follows previous complaints filed against the Commission for its handling of the CAP “simplification” of 2024 and the first Omnibus package, where the Ombudswoman has already declared that the Commission committed maladministration by failing to follow its own rules [2].

The CAP constitutes the largest share of taxpayer money in the EU budget and is legally required to support EU climate and biodiversity objectives. Failure to preform even basic checks on a proposal of such magnitude is highly problematic.

The EEB calls for transparent, inclusive, and evidence-based policymaking – as per the Commission’s own rules – to ensure that Europe’s largest budget and the future of EU food and farming align with public interest and climate and nature goals.

ENDS

Notes for editors

[1] More than half a year after the publication of the CAP proposal, the Commission has published a series of analytical briefings (fifteen at the time of publication) which provide background analysis. These do not equate to a thorough impact assessment. The Better Regulation Guidelines specify that in the exceptional circumstances, such as a formal derogation procedure, where an impact assessment is not produced, an analysis must be provided within three months of the Commission’s adoption of the initiative. Given the date of publication, and absence of a formal derogation procedure, these briefings cannot substitute the required impact assessment.

[2] EU watchdog slams Commission’s undemocratic environmental rollbacks. BirdLife International press release.