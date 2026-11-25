Brussels, 25 November 2026 – The European Parliament has backed far-reaching changes that would roll back EU nature protection, including reopening the very laws that underpin nature conservation in the EU. [1]Its position on the European Commission’s proposal for a Regulation on speeding up environmental assessments would fast-track infrastructure projects at the expense of nature protection. [2]

The Hands Off Nature coalition, made up of BirdLife Europe, ClientEarth, the European Environmental Bureau and WWF EU, strongly condemns this political attempt to roll back decades of hard-won nature protection. By backing these harmful amendments, conservative MEPs have allied with the far-right to advance an agenda that puts powerful industrial interests ahead of Europe’s nature and people.

“Manfred Weber’s EPP chose an alliance with the far-right over an agreement reached with its own parliamentary partners to push for gutting Europe’s cornerstone nature laws. The EPP is ignoring science and betraying the 1.25 million citizens who demanded that EU nature laws be protected, not put on the chopping block,” said a spokesperson for the Hands Off Nature coalition. [3]

In a particularly alarming move, members of the European People’s Party (EPP) backed last-minute amendments tabled by right-wing and far-right groups, directly undermining a compromise negotiated by the EPP’s own shadow rapporteur with the Socialists and Democrats and Renew Europe. [4]

One of these amendments requires the European Commission to revise the EU’s Birds and Habitats Directives in 2027, effectively pre-empting the outcome of the Commission’s ongoing ‘stress test’ of these laws. [5]

In addition, two other amendments – tabled by the far right and supported by the EPP – would allow certain projects to get the green light without any assessment of their consequences for the environment and the people who depend on it. [6] These include agricultural and livestock infrastructure projects, as well as others affecting our forests, rivers and water.

The Parliament’s position also weakens safeguards for protected and endangered species, even making it easier for projects to damage or destroy nests and eggs. It would allow a wide range of projects to be designated as “strategic”, granting them public interest status and access to fast-tracked approval, without sufficiently clear criteria to prevent an open-ended expansion of eligible sectors.

After this chaotic vote, the Hands Off Nature coalition calls on the European Parliament and Council to reject any weakening of environmental safeguards in the upcoming trilogue negotiations.

We also urge the European Commission to refuse any reopening of the Birds and Habitats Directives and to respect the will of 1.25 million people. Any decision on the future of nature protection laws must be guided by solid scientific evidence and by inclusive, transparent policy-making. [7]

Pursuing another round of deregulation would add further layers of complexity and increase uncertainty for businesses and communities alike. [8] Instead, the EU must prioritise the proper implementation, enforcement and funding of existing nature laws. Europe needs healthy ecosystems to withstand growing climate pressures, protect people from droughts, floods and wildfires, safeguard food security and support a competitive economy. Undermining the laws that protect them is a gamble Europe cannot afford.

ENDS

Notes to editors: