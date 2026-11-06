Policy Meets Innovation – Webinar Academy Episode 2: – Cutting heating & cooling costs through self-production – 18 November 2026 – Online

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In many EU countries, electricity remains prohibitively expensive, making the switch from fossil fuel-based heating to electrified solutions challenging, even when highly efficient heat pumps are used. A key reason is the tax gap that continues to favour gas and heating oil over electricity. While these taxes are, or should be, adjusted in the coming years, there is another powerful way to reduce energy bills and decarbonise heating & cooling: maximising self-generation of the energy needed, whether thermal or electrical, either on-site or remotely.

In this webinar, we will examine two solutions that can be applied to different types of buildings and living arrangements, including both homeowners and tenants.

First, we will explore PVT technology, better known as hybrid photovoltaic-thermal solar systems, which simultaneously provide thermal and electrical energy to a building. By maximising the use of available roof space, PVT systems can significantly improve the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of heat pumps. Our speaker will be Pierre Du Baret from Dualsun.

We will then look at the opportunities provided by energy communities, which enable remote self-generation and energy sharing for both owners and tenants. They offer a particularly attractive solution for households that do not have access to a suitable roof for solar installations (i.e., apartment blocks, historical centres, heritage buildings) and provide some interesting ways to cut energy cost via flexibility. Our speaker will be Sara Capuzzo from the Italian energy cooperative Enostra.

Please note that this webinar series has no commercial purpose or intention whatsoever. The EEB is an independent, citizen-led, non-profit organisation with no economic ties to any industrial organisation or company.

The presentations will be policy-oriented, for the benefit of the audience.