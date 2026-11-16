Brussels, 16 November 2026 – Nearly two years after allegations emerged that the European Commission secretly funded environmental NGOs to lobby EU lawmakers on its behalf, no wrongdoing by the organisations concerned has been established. Yet the political campaign against civil society funding continues.

Independent investigations have challenged how the allegations were presented and amplified across European media. Nevertheless, conservative and far-right politicians used the controversy to justify further scrutiny of civil society funding, culminating in a small working group established within the European Parliament’s Budgetary Control Committee at the initiative of the European People’s Party (EPP).

Its November 2026 working document, authored by EPP and ECR MEPs, fails to substantiate the central allegations of Commission-directed lobbying or establish wrongdoing by the NGOs examined. Despite this, it proposes restrictions on EU-funded advocacy and operating grants.

Patrick ten Brink, Secretary General of the European Environmental Bureau (EEB), said:

“For nearly two years, environmental organisations have been accused of being part of a secret lobbying scandal. Now, the very politicians who pursued those accusations have produced a working document that fails to substantiate their central claim. Yet instead of putting the allegations to rest, they are using them to justify restricting civil society funding.

“You cannot manufacture a scandal, investigate your own allegations, find no evidence to substantiate them, and then use the same accusations to argue that organisations should be defunded. That is not accountability. It is an attempt to silence independent voices and shrink the space for civil society in Europe.”

The controversy is part of a wider pattern of pressure on civil society across Europe, documented by the European Civic Forum’s Civic Space Report 2026. Investigative reporting has already identified pressure on NGOs to remove references to advocacy from funding applications, alongside evidence of self-censorship.

The EEB supports rigorous transparency and oversight of EU funding, with consistent standards for all beneficiaries – including companies, industry associations and NGOs. But financial accountability must not become a pretext for restricting legitimate advocacy and weakening organisations that defend the public interest.

Patrick ten Brink added:

“Openness to critical voices is a sign of a healthy democracy. Governments and their leaders should not fear civil society but welcome its engagement. PFAS shows why. Civil society organisations have helped expose the risks these ‘forever chemicals’ pose to our health and our children’s health, and have pushed for stronger protections. When public health and powerful commercial interests collide, whose voice do we need in the room? Civil society helps ensure that the public interest has one.”

At stake is more than EU funding. Democracy is about more than voting every few years. Civil society gives people a voice between elections, brings public-interest perspectives into decision-making and helps hold those in power accountable. Governments and EU institutions should welcome debate, disagreement and independent criticism – these are essential features of a healthy democracy, not threats to be silenced. Weakening civil society risks concentrating political influence among those with the greatest resources, at the expense of public participation and democratic accountability.

Notes:

The scrutiny working group’s document of 12 November 2026 was prepared by Carlo Fidanza (ECR) and Dirk Gotink (EPP). It does not represent an adopted position of the European Parliament.

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