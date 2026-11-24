Brussels, 24 November 2026 – Nearly two years after allegations of a secret green lobbying scandal made headlines across Europe, the parliamentary scrutiny group established to investigate them has adopted its final report without substantiating the central allegations or establishing wrongdoing by the NGOs examined.

The Dutch financial newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad recently reported: “No evidence of a ‘green lobbying scandal’ in Brussels.” Even De Telegraaf, the newspaper that broke the “scandal” in January 2025, now acknowledges that the inquiry failed to find hard evidence that the European Commission had instructed environmental organisations to lobby on its behalf.

Yet the report, adopted on this week by members of the European People’s Party (EPP) and right-wing and far-right groups within the Scrutiny Working Group, still recommends restricting civil society funding and advocacy. As EUobserver has highlighted, having failed to establish a single breach of rules, the group’s authors have shifted their arguments from facts to perceptions and reputational risks.

Patrizia Heidegger, Deputy Secretary General of the European Environmental Bureau (EEB), said:

“When the evidence fails to support your allegations, you should reconsider your conclusions – not change the justification for them. Transparency and accountability should apply consistently to everyone receiving public funding, and scrutiny should be proportionate to the sums involved and the risks identified. After nearly two years of allegations concerning a tiny fraction of the EU budget (LIFE operating grants), where is the same political attention to the billions in public money supporting commercial interests and their influence on decisions that affect us all?”

The contrast is particularly striking in the debate over Europe’s digital infrastructure. The EU’s industry-led AI Gigafactories initiative alone is set to receive up to €10 billion in EU and national funding. Meanwhile, a recent investigation by Corporate Europe Observatory and SOMO found that nearly 94% of recorded lobbying encounters on EU data centre policy involved corporate interests. The investigation also documents how Microsoft advocated for keeping certain environmental data confidential and how Google called for restrictions on the rights of affected communities to challenge data centre projects.

The report from the Scrutiny Working Group comes at a critical moment, as negotiations on the next EU long-term budget advance. Its recommendations risk further weakening the voices of citizens and communities in a policymaking environment where access and resources are already unevenly distributed.

Democracy means disagreement. There is a reason the EU has long supported independent civil society, and why dialogue with civil society is enshrined in Article 11 of the Treaty on European Union. Public participation does not end at the ballot box and is a cornerstone of the EU’s legitimacy.

Supporting independent civil society means protecting its ability to speak up not only when it agrees with those in power, but precisely when it does not.

ENDS

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