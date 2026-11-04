A network of communities affected by PFAS pollution across Europe

We are a collaborative and evolving network, shaped by its participants and built by and for people affected by PFAS pollution.

It brings together people living in PFAS hotspots concerned about the impact of PFAS pollution on communities across Europe.

🤝 The Stop PFAS Forum is an initiative of the European Environmental Bureau (EEB), Europe’s largest network of environmental citizens’ organisations.

Together, we work for a strong and ambitious European PFAS phase out.

What is the network about?

🔗 Connecting communities affected by PFAS pollution across Europe.

📚 Sharing experiences, knowledge and good practices.

📢 Building collective actions and campaigns.

🏛️ Making sure affected citizens’ voices reach decision-makers in Brussels.

Why now?

The EU is considering a historic phase-out of PFAS, but industry lobbying risks weakening this initiative. There are already signs that the ambition for a comprehensive PFAS restriction is being challenged.

The coming months will be crucial. People affected by PFAS pollution must have a strong voice in European decision-making, to counterbalance the intense lobbying and misinformation surrounding the debate.

PFAS: the invisible pollution crisis

PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are a group of more than 10,000 human-made chemicals used since the 1940s. Found in many everyday products and industrial processes, they are known as “forever chemicals” because they do not easily break down in nature.

PFAS can spread through water and air, travel across the planet and build up in living organisms, including humans.

Today, they are found almost everywhere – from wildlife and ecosystems to drinking water, food, and bodies.

Exposure is so widespread that PFAS have been detected in 100% of teenagers tested.

PFAS have been linked to serious health impacts, including certain cancers, fertility

problems, birth defects and effects on the immune system. People exposed to higher levels of PFAS, as well as vulnerable groups such as children and older people, may face greater risks.

Join us

Anyone living in a PFAS hotspot or taking action against PFAS pollution at local level is welcome.

Contact Noémie Jégou at noemie.jegou@eeb.org and tell us a little about yourself and where you live.

Taking action

Ursula von der Leyen refuses to meet PFAS pollution-affected communities – https://eeb.org/fr/ursula-von-der-leyen-refuses-to-meet-pfas-pollution-affected-communities/