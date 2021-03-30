Buildings in a world that looks beyond growth – 28 April – Webinar

Wednesday 28 April, 15:30-17:00 Register here

Greening Europe’s homes and public spaces is a crucial element of the EU’s strategy towards climate neutrality, and one of the pillars of the European Green Deal. But what does that entail?

In this webinar, we present our latest report: “A Blueprint to deliver a healthy, affordable, and sustainable built environment for all”. The paper makes argues that focusing on energy efficiency and renovations alone would be a mistake for the decarbonisation of buildings. A successful strategy for our built environment and infrastructure must take into consideration the limits of our natural world and resources, while also ensuring that sustainable homes become an affordable solution for all citizens. The EU’s work towards greener buildings should therefore include a broader approach and clearer policy commitments to radically change the real estate business and reduce the overconsumption of construction materials.

This webinar follows up on the launch of a previous report by the EEB and Oxfam Germany: “Towards a wellbeing economy that serves people and nature” .

Moderator: Frédéric Simon, Journalist and editor, Energy & Environment. EURACTIV.

Speakers

• Prof. Doris Fuchs PH.D. Institute for Political Science. Chair for International Relations and Sustainable Development. University of Münster.

• Anja Bierwirth. Head of Research Unit Urban Transitions. Energy, Transport and Climate Policy. Wuppertal Institut für Klima, Umwelt, Energie gGmbH.

• Yamina Saheb. OpenEXP, Senior Climate and Energy Policy Analyst. Author of the “A blueprint to deliver a healthy affordable, and sustainable built environment for all”, European Environmental Bureau.

Reactions by

• Ciaran Cuffe, Member of the European Parliament, Greens/European Free Alliance

• Stefan Moser, Head of Unit Energy Efficiency: Buildings and Products. DG ENER. European Commission