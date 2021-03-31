Towards a well-being economy that serves people and nature- 22 April – Webinar

On 22 April 2021, the EEB will host the launch of a major new report and documentary, both of which expose the destructive social and environmental impact of the current economic system and propose an alternative blueprint for a fairer economy that operates within the natural boundaries of our planet.

The new report, titled ‘Towards a well-being economy that serves people and nature’, highlights empirically how the European Union’s addiction to economic growth is failing, even on its own terms. Not only is it only delivering prosperity to the very few at the top of the economic pyramid, it is also trashing the environment and fuelling global warming.

The report, which was produced by the EEB and Oxfam Germany, provide a blueprint for the transition to a well-being economy which is built on three main pillars which can be referred to as the three Ds: the dismantling of exploitative structures, democratising economic governance and degrowing the economy.

This major report was produced in the context Climate of Change, an EU funded project sought to inform young people about the consequences of global warming.

Before the panel discussion, the EEB will also host an online screening of the new documentary ‘The 25% revolution’, which was produced in collaboration with the Belgian NGO Broderlijk Delen.

Agenda

13:30-14:00 The 25% revolution documentary screening

14:00-15:00 Panel discussion with the guest speakers

Speakers

Kate Raworth, founder of the concept of ‘doughnut economics’ from Oxford University

Barbara Sennholz-Weinhardt, from Oxfam Germany and co-author of the report

Katy Wiese, from EEB and co-author of the report

Nick Meynen, from EEB and co-author of the report

Join us in this engaging debate!