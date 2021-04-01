Where are we with the implementation of the EU Waste Laws? – 15 April – Webinar

In 2018, EU governments and institutions struck a historic agreement introducing what many hailed as the world’s most ambitious set of laws and targets to boost recycling and cut waste.

Two years later however, most EU countries have missed the deadline for the transposition of these laws into national legislation.

As a result, during this event, the European Parliament Intergroup on ‘Climate Change, Biodiversity and Sustainable Development’ will join forces with the European Environmental Bureau and other stakeholders in Circular Economy to take stock of progress made so far and outline what is at stake. The event is hosted by MEP Franc Bogovič, Chair of the Bioeconomy Working Group of the European Parliament Intergroup on “Climate Change, Biodiversity and Sustainable Development“

When it comes to the circular economy, there is #NoTimeToWaste.