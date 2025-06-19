Statement from Faustine Bas-Defossez, Policy Director for Nature, Health And Environment at the European Environmental Bureau following a decision by the European Parliament’s Conference of Presidents to establish a working group on EU funding of NGOs:

“Despite both the European Commission and the European Court of Auditors confirming that EU funding to NGOs is lawful, transparent, and aligned with EU objectives, the Conference of Presidents today decided to establish a European Parliament working group to exclusively scrutinise NGO funding.

If transparency were the goal, all beneficiaries of EU funds, NGOs and commercial entities alike, should be included in the new scrutiny taskforce. Using institutional mechanisms to intimidate those who defend public interests, climate, the environment and human rights is a dangerous precedent – one imported straight from the illiberal playbook. We urge democratic forces in the Parliament to continue opposing this smear campaign, reject this unduly targeted initiative in the Budgetary Control Committee, and stand up for the vital role of civil society in a healthy European democracy.

Efforts to strengthen transparency in the EU should serve to bolster democratic pluralism, integrity, and anti-corruption; not to silence civil society.”