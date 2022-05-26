Wellbeing economies: a new economic approach for human and planetary health – 2 June – Stockholm

Stockholm +50 – Wellbeing economies: a new economic approach for human and planetary health

2 June, 9:30-10:45, Room 4 & online

“Stockholm+50: a healthy planet for the prosperity of all – our responsibility, our opportunity” will take place five decades after the 1972 United Nations Conference on the Human Environment. The event will provide leaders with an opportunity to draw on 50 years of multilateral environmental action to achieve the bold and urgent action needed to secure a better future on a healthy planet.

The European Environmental Bureau, Wellbeing Economy Alliance, WWF International, Swedish Society for Nature Conservation and Club of Rome invite you to join us for an event on “Wellbeing economies: a new economic approach for human and planetary health”.

The planet, societies and economies are under growing pressure. This event aims at reimagining policymaking to design economies that serve human and planetary health. Governments will showcase innovative instruments and policies to establish wellbeing economies. Civil society responds and shares its vision for a new economic system.

Moderator: Patrizia Heidegger (Director for Global Policies and Sustainability, European Environmental Bureau)

Keynote opening speech

Sandrine Dixson-Declève (Co-President, Club of Rome)

Government interventions

Virginijus Sinkevičius , Environment Commissioner, European Commission

, Sophie Howe, Future Generations Commissioner for Wales

Tshering Gyaltshen Penjor, Ambassador to the EU, Kingdom of Bhutan

Terhi Lehtonen, State Secretary, Finnish Ministry for the Environment

Short civil society respondents

Jennifer del Rosario-Malonzo, Executive Director, IBON International

Nina Gualinga, Women Defender from the Kichwa community at Amazon Watch

Georgina Muñoz, Co-Chair, Global Call for Action Against Poverty

Ebrima Sall, Executive Director, TrustAfrica

Bruno Roelants, Secretary General, the International Cooperative Alliance

Closing speech

Johanna Sandahl, President EEB and President SSNC

More details about the conference:

More info

The 1972 Stockholm Conference highlighted the centrality of the environment for human wellbeing. However, our planet, societies and economies are under growing pressure. Human activities overshoot several planetary boundaries whilst governments struggle to meet all societal needs. It is time to reimagine economic policymaking and to make our economies serve human and planetary wellbeing. Although the contexts, concepts and pace vary, some governments around the world are engaged in reimagining their economic model. Bhutan orients its policies at Gross National Happiness, Wales has passed the Well-being of Future Generations Act, and the European Commission is designing a Beyond GDP dashboard. These innovative actions illustrate how wellbeing-focused economies can drive sustainable development. The purpose of this event is to exchange concrete measures that governments are taking to redefine the priorities for a new economic system. It will discuss how to initiate and enable the transition towards wellbeing economies and what good policy practices can look like. The event strives to encourage further debates on how to reimagine our economies in respect of the planet’s ecological limits.

