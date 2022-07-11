Water Working Group meeting – 27-28 September

The EEB Water Working Group meeting on 27 & 28 September will take place as physical event opened to members and partners, with possibility to join sessions remotely too.

It will review recent and upcoming policy developments related to water at the EU level, including legislative updates to water legislation as well as emerging policy on barrier removal or tackling water scarcity and droughts. The Working Group will discuss priorities for advocacy and identify cooperation opportunities between the EU and national/local levels. The Water WG meeting is organised back to back with the European Rivers Summit (ERS) in Brussels, held from 29 September to 1 October. The 3rd edition of the ERS aims to inspire a movement of connected citizens in Europe to protect and restore European rivers, fight new dams and remove obsolete barriers.

 

 

27 - 28 September

WHERE

Brussels & Online

For more information, please contact our Events Coordinator.

