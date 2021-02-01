Waste/Ecoproducts Working Group with a special focus on Batteries – 10 March – Webinar

The Proposal for a revised Regulation on Batteries is now on the table with policymakers. Its shape and specific measures are a novelty in the legal EU landscape and confirmation of the new approach to setting product policies that are next in the list of deliverables of the European Green Deal. The measures are some important precedents of the new approach regarding the environmental performance such as carbon footprint, durability criteria, recycled content, addressing hazardous substances.
Among some of the new objectives proposed we can read some iconic novel provisions :
In addition, the proposal contains provisions on mandatory green public procurement, on facilitating the enforcement of product rules, namely rules on conformity assessment, notification of conformity assessment bodies, market surveillance and economic instruments.
Important to note that the basis for the legal requirements will be moved to Regulatory Acts forcing a harmonized implementation of the various provisions of the new Regulation. On one hand this means streacter and more enforceable implementation, however it also means that MS will not be allowed to go beyond the ambition set by the regulation. That is why it is important that in the co-decisions process the institutions will set the bar high.
