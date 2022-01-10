UNEP Global Major Groups and Stakeholders Forum – 7-10 February – Online

Global Major Groups and Stakeholder Forum (GMGSF)

Before UNEA 5.2

7-10 February 2022

The EEB and Women Engage for a Common Future, with the support from UN Environment, are glad to invite you to the Global Major Groups and Stakeholders Forum (GMGSF), that will take place ahead of the Open-Ended Committee of Permanent Representatives, UNEA 5.2 and UNEA@50.

The GMGSF is organised as part of the preparations for UNEA 5.2 as well as the events around UNEP@50 and Stockholm+50, following up on on-going preparations through the thematic clusters and task forces set up within the Major Groups and Stakeholders system, international consultations held in June and September 2021 and our Regional Consultation Meetings in the run up to UNEA 5.2.

The objective of the GMGSF is to inform all stakeholders about the final preparations of UNEA 5.2 as well as UNEP@50, stakeholder engagement modalities and to coordinate our positions and input around UNEA resolutions building on the work through the cluster and task forces throughout 2021.

These events will consist of several sessions including plenary sessions and (parallel) working sessions on 7-10 February 2022, every day starting at 4pm GMT+3 (Nairobi).

This event is open to all organisations accredited with UN Environment as well as others with an interest in the 5th UN Environment Assembly (UNEA 5.2). Please make sure to fill in all required spaces when registering for the event.