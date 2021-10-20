Towards zero-impact buildings: making lifecycle thinking the norm – 26 October – Online

What is the real environmental impact of a building? Energy consumption when using the building is the major contributor to carbon emissions, and has been the main focus of policymakers to date. But this is only part of the picture…
Embodied impacts of building materials and construction products, including carbon emissions but also resource-use and harmful forms of pollution, have largely been overlooked by policymakers in terms of real regulatory action.
The EU needs a lifecycle approach to energy and environmental impacts associated with buildings to make real progress towards zero-impact buildings. This session will highlight key policy developments, concepts, approaches, and practices supporting a more joined-up approach towards a highly energy efficient, sustainable and decarbonised built environment across its whole lifecycle.
At this panel discussion, speakers will discuss and debate how a lifecycle and circular approach could best help address the total footprint of buildings in their whole value chain.
This discussion is part of the EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW), a month-long series of activities to build a secure energy future for Europe. It brings together public authorities, private companies, NGOs and consumers to promote initiatives to save energy and move towards renewables for clean, secure and efficient power.
Keynote speech by Josefina Lindblom, Policy Officer for Sustainable Buildings at DG ENV, European Commission
Panel discussion with:
Moderated by Siobhan Hall
26 October 2021, 14h00 – 15h30
Online
