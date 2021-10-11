Towards zero-impact buildings: make lifecycle thinking the norm – 26 October – Online

Join us for an event that will bring together perspectives from policymakers, experts, local authorities and NGOs, as well as questions from an audience representing a broad range of stakeholders.

What is the real environmental impact of a building? Energy consumption when using the building is the major contributor to carbon emissions, and has been the main focus of policymakers to date. But this is only part of the picture…

Embodied impacts of building materials and construction products, including carbon emissions but also resource-use and harmful forms of pollution, have largely been overlooked by policymakers in terms of real regulatory action.

The EU needs a lifecycle approach to energy and environmental impacts associated with buildings to make real progress towards zero-impact buildings. This session will highlight key policy developments, concepts, approaches, and practices supporting a more joined-up approach towards a highly energy efficient, sustainable and decarbonised built environment across its whole lifecycle.

At this panel discussion, speakers will discuss and debate how a lifecycle and circular approach could best help address the total footprint of buildings in their whole value chain.

This discussion is part of the EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW), a month-long series of activities to build a secure energy future for Europe. It brings together public authorities, private companies, NGOs and consumers to promote initiatives to save energy and move towards renewables for clean, secure and efficient power.

Programme:

Keynote speech by Josefina Lindblom, Policy Officer for Sustainable Buildings at DG ENV, European Commission

Panel discussion with:

Policy Officer for Sustainable Buildings at DG ENV, European Commission Judit Kimpian , Chair – Sustainability Group, Architects Council of Europe (ACE)

, Chair – Sustainability Group, Architects Council of Europe (ACE) Oliver Rapf, Executive Director, Buildings Performance Institute Europe (BPIE)

Executive Director, Buildings Performance Institute Europe (BPIE) Ana Julia Kuschmierz, Project Manager, International Projects (H2020 CIRCuIT / H2020 RECONECT), Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg Senate Chancellery

Project Manager, International Projects (H2020 CIRCuIT / H2020 RECONECT), Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg Senate Chancellery Michael Neaves, Programme Manager, ECOS – Environmental Coalition on Standards

Moderated by Siobhan Hall

Date and time

26 October 2021, 14h00 – 15h30