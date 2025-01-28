Towards Cleaner Air: Key measures to effectively reduce air pollution – 18 February 2025 – Brussels

Join us in Brussels on Tuesday, 18 February 2025, for the launch of a ground-breaking new study on air quality in the EU. The study, conducted by Ricardo, evaluates the effectiveness of 10 measures to reduce air pollution across key sectors, offering EU-wide insights into their health, financial, environmental and climate benefits. It also includes in-depth analysis for six key EU countries and perspectives to support the implementation of the EU’s new air quality laws. This event will gather policymakers, NGOs, scientists, and other stakeholders to discuss the findings and their impact on achieving cleaner air across Europe.

The agenda of the meeting will be shared soon.

18 February

Brussels

