Towards an emission neutral society – COP26 EU side event – 1 November – Online

The EEB and LOCOMOTION are organising together with NAVIGATE, Paris Reinforce and VERIFY an EU COP26 side event:

Towards an emission neutral society: challenges and opportunities

1st of November – 11:00 – 12:00 CEST

The event will discuss challenges and opportunities on the way to an emission-neutral society. These include the implications of the EU recovery funds on emissions and employment, social and resource implications of a fair renewable energy transition, transformative mitigation measures on the supply and demand side, and the need for independent verification of country emissions accounts. As part of the LOCOMOTION project, Jamie Nieto Vega (UVa) will present some insights on how to ensure a socially and environmentally just transition.

You can register via the European Union Pavilion website: https://www.cop26eusideevents.eu/.