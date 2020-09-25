Join SDG Watch Europe and discuss its 2020 SDG monitoring report Time to reach for the moon. The EU needs to step up action and lead the transformation to sustainability. The event on the 5th anniversary of the 2030 Agenda and the SDGs will focus on the shortcomings of the current SDG monitoring framework. Together with policymakers and SDG experts from civil society we will discuss the suggestions for a transparent, participatory, and inclusive SDG monitoring cycle for the EU. We will give space to voices from the EU and beyond sharing their stories on the EU and its SDG ambition.
AGENDA
10:00 – 10:05 Welcome and opening
Why a CSOs SDGs monitoring report for the EU?
Patrizia Heidegger, SDG Watch Europe
10:05 – 10:25 The EU’s sustainability challenges
Voicing people’s struggles
Barbara Caracciolo, Solidar
How does the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the delivery of the SDGs?
Marie-Luise Abshagen, German NGO Forum on Environment and Development
10: 25 – 11:25 Monitoring the EU’s progress towards the SDGs: how can we do better?
How the EU’s SDG monitoring creates a sustainability illusion
Claudia Schwegmann, SDG monitoring expert
Towards a transparent, participatory, and inclusive SDG monitoring process in the EU
Patrizia Heidegger, SDG Watch Europe
Moderated panel discussion with:
11:25 – 11:30 Conclusion & closure
Online