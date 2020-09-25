Join SDG Watch Europe and discuss its 2020 SDG monitoring report Time to reach for the moon. The EU needs to step up action and lead the transformation to sustainability. The event on the 5th anniversary of the 2030 Agenda and the SDGs will focus on the shortcomings of the current SDG monitoring framework. Together with policymakers and SDG experts from civil society we will discuss the suggestions for a transparent, participatory, and inclusive SDG monitoring cycle for the EU. We will give space to voices from the EU and beyond sharing their stories on the EU and its SDG ambition.

AGENDA

10:00 – 10:05 Welcome and opening

Why a CSOs SDGs monitoring report for the EU?

Patrizia Heidegger, SDG Watch Europe

10:05 – 10:25 The EU’s sustainability challenges

Voicing people’s struggles

Barbara Caracciolo, Solidar

Voice on SDG 1 – Marta Aboleda, a domestic worker in the EU

Voice on SDG 12 – Reuben Kiboi, a merchant from Kenya

How does the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the delivery of the SDGs?

Marie-Luise Abshagen, German NGO Forum on Environment and Development

10: 25 – 11:25 Monitoring the EU’s progress towards the SDGs: how can we do better?

How the EU’s SDG monitoring creates a sustainability illusion

Claudia Schwegmann, SDG monitoring expert

Towards a transparent, participatory, and inclusive SDG monitoring process in the EU

Patrizia Heidegger, SDG Watch Europe

Moderated panel discussion with:

Julie Rosenkilde, Nyt Europa

Petra Petan, Member of Commissioner Gentiloni’s Cabinet

Christine Mayer, Eurostat, Team leader Europe 2020 and sustainable development indicators

Petros Kokkalis, MEP, Member of ENVI Committee

11:25 – 11:30 Conclusion & closure