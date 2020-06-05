Thirsty for justice. Enforcing EU water laws to defend communities from coal – 12 June 2020 – Webinar

Thirsty for justice

Enforcing EU water laws to defend communities from coal

Europe’s supply of clean, safe water is under major stress, and coal is one of the culprits. At the Polish border with Czech Republic and Germany, the Turów mine is drying up water resources from two countries, and threatening the groundwaters of a whole region, in breach of EU laws.

Join us for a webinar to explore the impacts of coal mining on water, and how the implementation the EU Water Framework Directive can help take Europe beyond coal.

Speakers will include:

Anna Cavazzini, Member of the European Parliament

Martin Hojsík, Member of the European Parliament

Tomáš Zdechovský, Member of the European Parliament

Anita Sowińska, Member of the Polish Parliament

Martin Puta, Head of the Liberec Region

Milan Starec, representative of Czech impacted communities

Kuba Gogolewski, Project Coordinator and Senior Campaigner at Fundacja “RT-ON”

Jeremy Wates, Secretary General of the European Environmental Bureau

The webinar will be moderated by Riccardo Nigro, Campaign Coordinator for coal combustion and mines at the European Environmental Bureau.

This event is organised with the support of Fundacja “RT-ON” and Frank Bold Society.

Register here and join the discussion.