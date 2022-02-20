Think global, learn local – advocacy and education to apply The Global Plastic Treaty – 2 March

Think global, learn local – advocacy and education to apply

“The Global Plastic Treaty”

Wednesday 2 March, 14:00 – 15:30 CET (16:00-17:30 EAT Nairobi time)

The proposed legally binding global “Plastic Treaty” will set ambitious goals for nations to integrate waste reduction into all their sectors and activities in order to reduce plastic pollution worldwide and move towards sustainable waste management. This challenges education at all levels in order to enable and support communities during the transition.
The Estonian Ministry of Environment, Let’s Do It Foundation, UN-Habitat, Nipe Fagio and the European Environmental Bureau invite you to discuss the need for advocacy and education from different perspectives to successfully implement the “Plastic Treaty”. Keynote speakers from different levels of society, with diverse geographical and substantive background will give an overview about existing practices and needs for the future, followed by world cafe style group discussions on the skills and knowledge needed, what is already available and how to achieve the remaining.

 

Agenda

Kaupo Heinma (Deputy Secretary General, Ministry of Environment, Estonia): Opening remarks

16.05-16.45 Keynote speeches from different perspectives:
Janez Potočnik, UNEP International Resource Panel, former European Commissioner for Environment
Professor Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate
Jane Patton, Center for International Environmental Law
Ana Lê Rocha, NGO Nipe Fagio in Tanzania, Break Free From Plastic movement

16.45-17.15 World café style group discussions (onsite and online)

17.15-17.30 Summary and conclusions

17:25-17:30 Edgar Martin Romero La Puente (Director General for Solid Waste, Ministry of Environment, Peru): Closing remarks

17.30-18.00 Informal networking

 

The event is organised with the support from the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

2 March

WHERE

Nairobi and Online

WHEN

14:00 - 15:30 CET

