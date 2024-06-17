These (toxic) relations are forever – PFAS Pollution as a threat to water resilience in the EU – June 27, 2024 – 17h30-20h – iMAL/La Vallee (Brussels)

As part of the EU Green Week, Pro(to)topia and the European Environmental Bureau (EEB) are organizing an innovative event in the interface of arts, science and policy, aiming at creating awareness about the critical links between water pollution and the exacerbation of water scarcity. It is linked with the NaturArchy exposition at iMAL supported by the JRC SciArt project*.

The event will uncover the issue of water pollution, including pollution by ‘forever chemicals’ (PFAS), which render our water unusable. It will start with the guided visit of two interactive installations related with PFAS at the Museum of iMAL. Following the tour, an interactive panel will take place at La Vallee that will gather artists, scientists, civil society, EU policy makers and local authorities, to discuss EU’s capacity to mitigate PFAS pollution and new approaches to enhance citizen engagement, and provide tools to address ecoanxiety and promote environmental artivism.

AGENDA

17h30-18h guided visit of PFAS-related interactive art installations of the Naturarchy exhibition at iMAL and PFAS infused cocktails

18:30h-20h Interactive panel discussion at la Vallee Presentation and discussion with panelists Sharing of a toolkit for citizens to act on PFAS Q&A

20h Closing of the event

June 27, 2024 – 17h30-20h

iMAL/La Vallee Rue Adolphe Lavallée 39, 1080 Bruxelles

Please register using this link (deadline 24 June)

* https://www.imal.org/fr/events/naturarchy/haunted-waters

https://www.imal.org/fr/events/naturarchy/these-relations-are-forever