The revision of the F-gas regulation – 27 April – online

Save the date for our webinar, jointly organised with EIA and ECOS, on

“The Revision of F-gas Regulation: The Next Big Climate File”.

Left out of the ‘Fit for 55’ package, the F-gas regulation might have slipped your radar. But it deserves all of your attention.

Accounting for 2.5% of EU’s emissions today and growing, the F-gas regulation is a major climate file that rules over the booming market of heat pumps and air conditioning, and it will shape the future of EU’s cold chain, key for food and medicines supplies among others.

Speakers:

• Carolina Koronen, ECOS – Introduction and moderation

• Bente Tranholm-Schwartz, DG CLIMA – The revised F-gas regulation: main changes and purpose

• Davide Sabbadin, EEB – NGOs perspective on the F-gas regulation

• Clare Perry, EIA – The global framework of the F-gas phase-down

• Francesco Mastrapasqua, EPTA Group – Industry perspective on the F-gas regulation

The webinar will take place on April 27 (11:00-12:30).

We look forward to seeing you there.