The OECD and environmental policy – how can civil society engage? – 19 November – Online

We would like to invite you to a capacity building session to be held on 19 November, from 14:00 to 15:30 (CEST) on the work the OECD does on environmental policymaking and the engagement mechanisms for different stakeholders including environmental NGOs.

The interventions from OECD representatives and EEB staff will help you to better understand how the OECD works and to learn about the opportunities to engage to support the OECD on our common mission of shaping better environmental policies.

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) coordinates the voice of environmental organisations within the OECD. We are seeking to broaden our engagement with the support of other environmental civil society organisations.

Draft Programme :

Introduction to the session and welcome words (5′) – Patrizia Heidegger, Director for Global Policies and Sustainability, EEB

Presentation by the OECD: (30′)

• Short introduction of the organisation;

• Focus of this session – environmental policymaking through the OECD: what does the OECD work on regarding environment (issues covered), how is it structured (EPOC, working groups, ….) – Amy Plantin, Head of Unit and Executive Secretary of the Environment Policy Committee at the OECD

Stakeholder engagement mechanism within the OECD (CSOs, business, trade unions) by the OECD (15′) – Carol Guthrie, Head of Stakeholder Engagement at the OECD

Q & A (10′)

Examples on CSOs engagement on specific topics (best practices) (15′) – Stéphane Arditi, Director of Policy Integration and Circular Economy, Tatiana Santos, Policy Manager for Chemicals & Nanotechnology and Christian Schaible, Policy Manager for Industrial Production.

Q & A (15′)

This event is addressed to environmental ngos.