The NECPs and post-covid recovery plans – 14-15 October – Webinar

The EEB kindly invites you to participate in the Webinar organized with Carbon Market Watch and Transport & Environment on “The NECPs and post-Covid recovery plans” on 14-15 October.

The webinar is part of our LIFE PlanUP project for strong and inclusive National Energy and Climate Plans (NECPs) .

In September, the European Commission proposed to increase the EU’s 2030 climate target to at least 55%, while presenting its assessment of the final National Energy and Climate Plans (NECPs). This follows the launch of the European Recovery Package in May and EU leaders’ agreement in July to spend at least 30% of the next EU budget on climate. The NECPs will be a key tool both to deliver on climate ambition and to ensure that the money is spent to facilitate a green recovery.

This two-day PlanUp webinar series will look at what all this means for the buildings and transport sectors.

On day 1, we will hear an update on the evaluation of the final NECPs from the European Commission. We also look at best practices from the NECPs of five EU countries – Italy, Spain, Romania, Hungary and Poland, analyse barriers for their implementation and propose ways to overcome them.

The second day will be dedicated to the post-covid recovery plans and what they should include for the buildings and transport sector to accelerate the green transition. We will have a Q&A on the EU Recovery Plan and hear two case study examples from Italy and Spain.

Our speakers include Leonardo Zannier, Energy Policy Coordination, DG Energy, European Commission; Arianna Vitali Roscini, Building Performance Institute Europe (BPIE); Andras Lukacs, Clean Air Action Group, Hungary; Markus Trilling, Finance and Subsidies Policy Coordinator, CAN EU; Edoardo Zanchini, Vice-President, Legambiente, Italy; and Victor Viñuales, Ecodes, Spain.

