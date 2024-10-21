Study launch – “A New Vision for the Global Trade Order” – 21 November 2024

Is the era of ”free trade” coming to an end? Both, economic geopolitics and protectionism are on the rise, but are they desirable alternatives to respond to the unprecedented ecological and social crises? At this historical crossroad, three authors scientifically analysed the challenges and propose a fresh alternative that fits better with the fundamental values of the European Union while addressing the injustices and harmful impacts at the heart of the current trade model.

The event is a presentation and discussion of a new Working Paper of the CBS International Business School “A New Vision for the EU’s Global Trade Strategy. Ethical World Trade and Economy for the Common Good“, authored by Christian Felber, Brigitta Herrmann and Jürgen Knirsch, in cooperation with EEB, WEAll and WFTO.

*Link to register to the event*

Expert speakers include:

Prof. Brigitta Herrmann – Professor of Globalization, Development Policies and Ethics at CBS International Business School, study co-author

Christian Felber – initiator of the Economy for the Common Good, book writer and study co-author

Leida Rijnhout – Chief Executive, World Fair Trade Organization

Speaker from DG Trade/European Parliament (TBC)

The discussion will be followed-up by a Q&A with the audience and a lunch reception.

Please register to the event here