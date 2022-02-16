Rethinking Work within the European Green Deal – 23 March – Online

at
Categories
Tags

Online Webinar: Rethinking Work within the European Green Deal

Wednesday 23 March, 15:00 – 16:30 CET

Please Register Here

 

Science is clear. Overconsumption and overproduction cause a climate and environmental crisis that is threatening the survival of society as we know it. We have to rethink employment and meaningful activities to move towards an economy that stays well below 1,5 degrees. 

Presently, Europe is suffering from the devastating consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic on the labour market, people’s livelihoods, wellbeing and it is facing manifold environmental crises. Going back to the economic status quo before the pandemic and boosting economic growth to create jobs and increase GDP is not a solution. Instead, we need to profoundly transform our societies and economies, also in the field of employment and meaningful activities, in order to respect the planetary boundaries.

The European Green Deal (EGD) was announced in 2019 and presents the flagship policy of the European Commission under Ursula von der Leyen. It is meant to transform Europe to become a fairer, more prosperous, more sustainable and more resilient society by focusing policies on climate and environmental objectives. Yet, such a transformation must also include work, employment and meaningful activities lest we remain in the dependencies on economic growth and hence increase social and environmental strain. How is the transition in the domain of work being reflected and taken up within the European Green Deal? This is what we would like to discuss during this webinar. The background is the recent publication of the book Post-Growth Work: Employment and Meaningful Activities within Planetary Boundaries by Irmi Seidl and Angelika Zahrnt.

Agenda:

  • 15.00 – 15.05: Welcome and moderation Katy Wiese (European Environmental Bureau)
  • 15.05 – 15.15: Presentation of the book ‘’Post-growth work’’ by Irmi Seidl and Angelika Zahrnt
  • 15.15 – 15.20: Presentation on Working Time Reductions by Tiziano Distefano (University of Pisa)
  • 15.20 – 16.00: Panel discussion with Jan Mayrhofer (Europen Youth Forum), Katrin Langensiepen (Greens/EFA), Ludovic Voet (European Trade Union Confederation) & Commission representative (TBC), Irmi Seidl (WSL)
  • 16.00 – 16.25: Questions and Answer
  • 16.25 – 16.30: Closing, including implications

23 March

WHERE

Online

WHEN

15:00 - 16:30 CET

For more information, please contact our Events Coordinator.

Unlock the true green potential of carbon farming and avoid greenwashing, the EEB urges Agricultural Ministers 8 February 2022 READ MORE Slovenian EU Presidency assessment - not so green, say NGOs 7 January 2022 READ MORE NGOs' green demands for new Council of EU FR-CZ-SE 2022-2023 Presidency Trio 23 December 2021 READ MORE EPBD will fail to decarbonise European buildings as Commission leaves embodied impacts of materials for renovation behind 16 December 2021 READ MORE Second FitFor55 Package is a Christmas gift to fossil industry, NGOs say 15 December 2021 READ MORE Photo: Gwenael Piaser EU criminal law must pave way for better environmental protection, NGOs demand 13 December 2021 READ MORE
©2018 EEB | Privacy Policy | Recruitment Privacy Statement