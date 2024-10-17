Rethinking European Homes exhibition – 04-08 November 2024 – Brussels
Rethinking European Homes exhibition
Rue d’Arlon 104, 1040 Brussels, 04.11.2024-08.11.2024
The built environment—the homes, schools, and infrastructure that support our daily lives—has powerful yet underused potential for tackling some of Europe’s greatest challenges. From rising homelessness and the affordability crisis to reducing energy dependence and meeting climate goals, housing policy has the potential to drive transformative change.
The European Environmental Bureau invites you to join us at our exhibition Rethinking European Homes, a few minutes’ walk from the European Parliament.
The exhibition, running from 4–8 November 10:00-17:00 daily, unites social, environmental, and industrial leaders to rethink the homes of tomorrow with practical, forward-thinking solutions to Europe’s challenges.
Explore innovative approaches that integrate sustainable planning, modern materials, and new technologies to support social cohesion, industrial transformation, and environmental sustainability.
Join us to see how housing policy can be the foundation of Europe’s future success.
Agenda:
- Opening night – Monday 04.11.2024
18:00 – Arrival and welcome drinks
19:00 – Keynote speech
19:30 – Networking apéro and explore exhibition
Register here for the opening night
- Panel on Green Public Procurement – Tuesday 05.11.2024
(full agenda to follow)
- Panel on Renewable Heating – Thursday 07.11.2024
(full agenda to follow)
04-08 November
WHERE
STAM Europa - Rue d'Arlon 104, 1040 Brussels