Resource Governance: Navigating Challenges for the Mining and Raw Materials Sectors – February 26 2024 – Nairobi & online

This one-hour side event delves into the critical challenges and need for stronger governance in the mining sector. We’ll explore the growing demand for minerals driven by the green and digital transitions, examining issues throughout the primary extraction process, from mining waste and human rights violations to environmental impacts.

The Heinrich Boll Foundation will shed light on the concept of “no-go zones”, while the European Environmental Bureau (EEB) will discuss practical solutions, emphasizing sufficiency strategies to reduce raw material demand and advocating for international agreements promoting fair resource governance. The Belgian government will share its insights on resource sufficiency efforts, offering concrete examples for implementation.

Furthermore, perspectives from affected communities and the International Resource Panel (IRP) will enrich the discussion with valuable context.

This event aims to weave a clear narrative, propose pragmatic solutions, and foster collaborative dialogue towards sustainable resource management in the mining sector.