RESET Project: Launch of Final Report – 26 October – Online

RESET Project: Launch of Final Report

Tuesday 26 October, 10:00 – 12:00 CEST

As the EU is mobilizing funds and legislative tools under the Fit for 55 package, NGOs are working to increase the share of renewable energy to reach a 100% renewable energy mix by 2040.

The deployment of renewable generation must go hand in hand with the choice of low impact technologies.

The RESET project aims at assessing the impacts of different energy technologies, finding the best techniques to generate energy with lower environmental impact and move towards a cleaner energy mix.

Join the discussion!

This event is address mainly to EEB members and experts from the energy sector, if you would like to join please contact martina.miglioranza@eeb.org.