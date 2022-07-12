Release of India Circular Economy Forum (ICEF) report – 18 July – Online

The recommendations from the discussions at ICEF have taken a final shape

Large economies, such as the EU and India, have a key role to play in the global transition towards a circular economy and a lot to gain from stronger business cooperation and aligned legislation. The beginning of June will marked the first large International Circular Economy Forum in New Delhi, where panelists from India and the EU will exchange on the most pressing needs and potential benefits of working together towards a circular economy. The event represented an opportunity to identify, showcase, and celebrate circular initiatives in India across different focus sectors. The forum featured a futuristic approach for stakeholders to build and scale up a circular economy by providing a platform to share insights, network, and learn from other circular economy experts and practitioners.

The policy recommendation and action plan will be released on 18th July from 12:30 to 13:30 (CET).

Agenda

12:30-12:35 Welcome address – ICCE

12:35-12:50 Overview of ICEF and Key Recommendations – Shalini Goyal Bhalla

12:50-13:05 Future of Circular Economy – Dr. Prasad Modak

13:05-13:20 Remarks by Guest of Honor

13:20-13:30 Open discussion

Vote of thanks – ICCE

 

 

18 July

WHERE

Online

For more information, please contact our Events Coordinator.

