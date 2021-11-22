Regional Consultation for Major Groups and Stakeholders in the European Region – 14 December – Online

Regional Consultation for Major Groups and Stakeholders

in the European Region

Tuesday 14 December, 9:00 – 13:30 CET

The EEB and Women Engage for a Common Future, with the support from UN Environment, are glad to invite you to the Regional Consultation for Major Groups and Stakeholders in the European Region on Tuesday 14 December 2021, 9:00-13:30 (CET) to prepare for the 5th UN Environment Assembly.

This regional consultation meeting (RCM) is organised as part of the Major Groups and Stakeholders’ preparations for UNEA 5.2 as well as the events around UNEP@50 and Stockholm+50. The overall theme of UNEA 5 is “Strengthening Actions for Nature to Achieve the Sustainable Development Goals”. The first session of UNEA-5 (UNEA-5.1) was held online on 22-23 February 2021 with an agenda that focused on procedural decisions. Substantive matters that require in-depth negotiations have been deferred to an in-person session scheduled for 28 February – 2 March 2022 (UNEA-5.2). UNEA 5.2 will be followed by a Special Session of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-SS) to be held 3-4 March 2022 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the creation of UNEP in 1972. On 2-3 June, Stockholm+50 will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the final set-up of UNEA 5.2 and participation have not yet been decided and civil society participation will probably be hybrid (with a few representatives on the ground and the majority joining remotely).

The objective of the RCM is to:

– ensure that Major Groups and Stakeholders from the European, Central Asian and Western Balkan region understand their possibilities for engagement in UNEA 5.2, UNEP@50 and Stockholm+50 and are ready to contribute

– ensure strengthened engagement in particular sub-regional networks and organisations

– advance the development of positions and strategies for UNEA 5.2.

– develop core messages and positions for the MGS in the European region including messages from the sub regions and present a joint regional statement.

The RCM is open to all UNEP accredited organisations in the European region (EU+EFTA+UK, Eastern Europe, Western Balkans and Turkey, Caucasus and Central Asia). Non-accredited organisations are welcome if they have an interest in the UN Environment Assembly process, UNEP@50 and Stockholm+50. We also welcome participants from other world regions if you can demonstrate interest in the European region’s input to UNEA. Please make sure to fill in all required spaces when registering for the event.

Interpretation from English to Russian will be available.