Regional Consultation for Major Groups and Stakeholders in the European Region – 14 December – Online

at
Categories
Tags

Regional Consultation for Major Groups and Stakeholders

in the European Region

Tuesday 14 December, 9:00 – 13:30 CET

Please Register Here

 

The EEB and Women Engage for a Common Future, with the support from UN Environment, are glad to invite you to the Regional Consultation for Major Groups and Stakeholders in the European Region on Tuesday 14 December 2021, 9:00-13:30 (CET) to prepare for the 5th UN Environment Assembly.

This regional consultation meeting (RCM) is organised as part of the Major Groups and Stakeholders’ preparations for UNEA 5.2 as well as the events around UNEP@50 and Stockholm+50. The overall theme of UNEA 5 is “Strengthening Actions for Nature to Achieve the Sustainable Development Goals”. The first session of UNEA-5 (UNEA-5.1) was held online on 22-23 February 2021 with an agenda that focused on procedural decisions. Substantive matters that require in-depth negotiations have been deferred to an in-person session scheduled for 28 February – 2 March 2022 (UNEA-5.2). UNEA 5.2 will be followed by a Special Session of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-SS) to be held 3-4 March 2022 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the creation of UNEP in 1972. On 2-3 June, Stockholm+50 will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the final set-up of UNEA 5.2 and participation have not yet been decided and civil society participation will probably be hybrid (with a few representatives on the ground and the majority joining remotely).

The objective of the RCM is to:
– ensure that Major Groups and Stakeholders from the European, Central Asian and Western Balkan region understand their possibilities for engagement in UNEA 5.2, UNEP@50 and Stockholm+50 and are ready to contribute
– ensure strengthened engagement in particular sub-regional networks and organisations
– advance the development of positions and strategies for UNEA 5.2.
– develop core messages and positions for the MGS in the European region including messages from the sub regions and present a joint regional statement.

The RCM is open to all UNEP accredited organisations in the European region (EU+EFTA+UK, Eastern Europe, Western Balkans and Turkey, Caucasus and Central Asia). Non-accredited organisations are welcome if they have an interest in the UN Environment Assembly process, UNEP@50 and Stockholm+50. We also welcome participants from other world regions if you can demonstrate interest in the European region’s input to UNEA. Please make sure to fill in all required spaces when registering for the event.

 

Interpretation from English to Russian will be available.

14 December

WHERE

Online

WHEN

9:00 - 13:30

For more information, please contact our Events Coordinator.

EU Waste Shipment Regulation falls short of fixing Europe’s waste export crisis 17 November 2021 READ MORE MEPs vote on Critical Raw Materials: what to watch 17 November 2021 READ MORE Right to clean air: European Commission refers Portugal to Court of Justice for breaching safe levels of nitrogen dioxide 15 November 2021 READ MORE Wasteful destruction of unsold goods must be banned, NGOs urge the EU 25 October 2021 READ MORE ‘Green mining’ is a myth: EU must slash resource consumption by two-thirds – new study 5 October 2021 READ MORE Annual Conference 2021 23 September 2021 READ MORE
©2018 EEB | Privacy Policy | Recruitment Privacy Statement