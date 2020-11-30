Regional Consultation for Europe in preparation for UNEA 5 – 16/17 December – Online

The UN Environment Assembly (UNEA) is the world’s highest level of decision-making to tackle environmental crises and to steer our planet to a safe operating space. UNEA5 is taking part in two sessions: a fully virtual first session (“UNEA 5.1”) held in February 2021, and a second session (“UNEA 5.2”) scheduled to be held at UN Environment headquarters in Nairobi in February 2022. The theme of UNEA 5 is “Strengthening Actions for Nature to Achieve the Sustainable Development Goals”. Learn more about UNEA5 at https://environmentassembly.unenvironment.org/unea5.

As the two elected Regional Facilitators of Major Groups and Stakeholders for Europe, our role is to facilitate the engagement and input from civil society organisations from our regions to the UNEA process. The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) and the Regional Environmental Centre for the Caucasus (REC Caucasus) are organising a virtual Regional Consultation Meeting (RCM) for the representatives of Major Groups and other interested civil society organisations in preparation of UNEA 5.1 and on the road towards the full UNEA meeting in February 2022.

Join us to better understand the next steps towards UNEA5, its theme and agenda and possibilities of engagement. Come and discuss about the impact that we want to make – and what the opportunities for change are around the UNEA process in 2021/2022. We will discuss hot topics such as a UN Treaty on Plastic Pollution and the chances of a Global Pact for the Environment.

16 December 2020 – Session 1: The Road to UNEA 5 (9:30 – 12:30 CET)

16 December 2020 – Session 2: UN Environment Medium Term Strategy (14:00-15:30 CET)

17 December 2020 – Session 3: Opportunities around UNEA: Treaty on plastic pollution and Global Pact for the Environment (9:30 – 12:00 CET)

