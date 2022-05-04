REAL DEAL project Kick off Meeting – 4-6 May – Brussels

REAL DEAL project (Horizon2020) Kick-off Meeting

From 4 to 6 May

The consortium of the Real Deal project (Reshaping European Advances towards green Leadership Through Deliberative Approaches and Learning) funded via Horizon2020 and coordinated by the European Environmental Bureau and IASS will meet for three days for a project kickoff meeting after a preliminary meeting in February.

The REAL DEAL project sets out to stimulate a pan-European debate involving different stakeholder groups, with the aims of reshaping citizens’ and stakeholders’ active participation and deliberation for the European Green Deal.

During the three days, representatives from European Commission DG RTD, REA, and the European Climate Pact secretariat will intervene and interact with some of the largest European Civil Society networks and academia partners.

Please note that this event is directed towards the Real Deal project partners.