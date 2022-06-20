Ready to heat – 28 June – Webinar

Decarbonisation of heating and cooling is an absolute priority for the decarbonisation of our buildings.

A key enabler for both our climate objectives and the REPowerEU independence targets, this last decade has seen the sector making major innovative leaps in sustainable heating and cooling technologies.

With smaller scale heat pumps already mainstreamed, there are other hard-to-abate niches of the building market that can also benefit from mature technologies that are less well-known.

Focusing on policy making, particularly for the Fit For 55 package, this webinar will focus on the enabling technologies that can better integrate heat pumps in the grids and on state-of-the-art technologies that can enable the quick development of heat pumps in those sectors where this technology has been less present: district heating, blocks of flats, old houses in the Mediterranean basin.

Confirmed speakers :

Final agenda to follow in the next weeks

Ciaran Cuffe (Member of European Parliament, Greens/EFA. Rapporteur on EPBD)

Barry Lynham (Managing Director, Knauf Energy Solutions)

Ferdinando Pozzani (Co-founder and CEO, TEON)

Claudio Carano (Product Marketing Manager, Clivet)

Morten Deding (Director for Heat Pump Applications, Johnson Controls)

This event is part of the Coolproducts campaign. Co-led by European Environmental Bureau (EEB) and Environmental Coalition on Standards (ECOS), Coolproducts is a coalition of NGOs working to ensure better products for consumers and the planet. www.coolproducts.eu