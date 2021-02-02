Ready for the 21st century: driving industrial innovation towards the EGD goals – 25 February – Webinar

The EU has a ‘Green Deal’ and a commitment to climate neutrality. This means that industry, which currently produces 16% of EU emissions, will have to rapidly clean up its act and move to a more circular production and innovation model. Such a change offers important opportunities to companies, workers and the public.

At this online event, five speakers will discuss how industrial sectors can align with the European Green Deal, and what that will mean for resources, the climate and air quality.

The event is jointly organised by CAN Europe, Carbon Market Watch, E3G, EEB and WWF on 25 February as part of the European Commission’s EU Industry Days 2021.

Speakers:

Janez Potocnik, co-chair of the UNEP International Resource Panel and Partner at SYSTEMIQ

Johanna Lehne, Senior Policy Advisor, E3G

Representative of Schneider Electric (tbc)

Mel Allwood, Sustainability and Wellbeing Team Lead, Arup London

Donal O’Riain, CEO, Ecocem

Moderator:

Sonja van Renssen, Managing Editor, Energy Monitor, New Statesman Group.

The EU Industry Days, organised by the European Commission, aim to be a platform for discussion of industrial challenges and for developing opportunities and policy responses in an inclusive dialogue with a wide range of partners.