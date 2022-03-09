Pesticides: What’s at Stake on the EU Agenda? – 16 March – Hybrid

Pesticides: What’s at Stake on the EU Agenda?

Wednesday 16 March, 10:00 – 13:00 CET

The European Environmental Bureau, CCFD Terre-Solidaire and SOS Faim Belgium, with the support of the Greens and the Left in the European Parliament, invite you a discussion around the role of pesticides in the future of our food systems. The conference will be organized with two round tables questioning the role of pesticides, by offering an insight into the economic and societal issues they raise, and which are rarely mentioned in the political debate about the future of our food and agriculture. The event will take place at Residence Palace and online.

AGENDA

9h30 – 10h / Welcome coffee

10h – 10h05 / Foreword – Dr. Marcos A. Orellana, Special Rapporteur on toxics and human rights

10h05 – 11h15 / 1st Round table – Choosing the Path for Sustainable Agriculture in the EU

Introduction – Benoît Biteau, Member of the European Parliament, The Greens/EFA

Hidden Costs of Pesticides in the UE – Christophe Alliot, Researcher, BASIC

Comparing Agroecology and Precision Agriculture’s Impacts on Food Sovereignty – Pierre-Marie Aubert, Coordinator for the European Agriculture Initiative, IDDRI

Impacts of Pesticides on EU Farmers – Pier Francesco Pandolfi de Rinaldis, Coordinator of Associazione Rurale Italiana (ARI) of Trentino province, member of ECVC.

The SUD from the Agricultural Worker’s Perspective – Enrico Somaglia, Deputy Secretary General, EFFAT

The SUD and the Green Deal’s Objectives – Eva Corral, Senior Policy Officer on Pesticide and Water Pollution, EEB

Presentations will be followed by a debate with MEPs and Members of the European Commission, and exchanges with the audience

11h15 – 11h45 – Coffee break

11h45 – 12h50 / 2nd Round table – Pesticides impacts Worldwide : what are the Roles and Responsibilities of the EU ?

Introduction – Michèle Rivasi, Member of the European Parliament, The Greens/EFA

Are Pesticides Consistent with an Agroecological Transition in the Global South? – Larissa Bombardi, Professor & Researcher of São Paulo University

Pesticides Impacts in the Global South, Main Challenges for Farmers and Civil Society – Guy Moussele Diseke, Dedicated Grant Mechanism for Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

Pesticide Use and Impact. The Sabon Sake Experience – Audrey S Darko, Founder, Sabon Sake

Food Sovereignty and Pesticides – Famara Diédhiou, Programme Officer West Africa, Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA)

Double Standards and Lobby Pressure on EU Regulations – Nina Holland, researcher at CEO & Carla Hoinkes, Public Eye

Regulating Pesticides Imports and Exports – Maureen Jorand, food sovereignty policy officer, CCFD-Terre Solidaire

Debate with MEPs and exchanges with the audience

12h50 – 13h / Conclusions