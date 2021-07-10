People in the Heart of Sustainable Change – 25 August – Online

Wednesday 25 August, 14:00-15:30 CEST

Are you interested in creating sustainable everyday life in your region? Would you like to be part of a movement that will catalyze action and inspire individuals around the world to build a good, more sustainable life? If your answer is yes, the EEB and Sitra

The webinar will bring together change-makers from around the world interested in sustainable everyday life. Shift 1.5 is an initiative that aims at disseminating evidence-based methods to catalyze action in a way that a behavioural change and policy change can go hand in hand. Our work covers four main lifestyle themes that are housing, mobility, food, and consumption of goods and services.

During these 1,5 hours, we will be presenting the 1.5-degree lifestyle context followed by our approach of working with individuals and taking a more holistic picture on behaviour change. Through our methods, we take the narrative away from blaming the consumer and instead focus on making sustainable lifestyles aspirational without ignoring the important role of other stakeholders such as policymakers and businesses. Our presentation will be followed by interactive ways to connect with the audience, and we are also interested in hearing your experiences with behaviour change and sustainable lifestyles.

Through our work, we seek to create a global peer to peer learning community of practitioners, and we invite you to join forces!