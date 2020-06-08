Launch of the Paris Agreement Compatible (PAC) Scenario for Energy Infrastructure

• 100% renewables in Europe by 2040 in all sectors

• A 65% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

• Net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040

On 30 June, we want to discuss the scenario, how its genesis makes it different from existing scenarios largely based on renewables and what its political implications are in a two-hour interactive virtual event.

On this occasion, a broad coalition will also sign the ‘Request to Adapt European Energy Planning Scenarios’ that calls for the inclusion of a scenario into the Ten Year Network Development Plan (TYNDP) process that includes a very high renewable energy share. If you are interested to find out more about the request and potentially sign it, please get in touch with RGI’s deputy CEO Antina Sander (antina@renewables-grid.eu).

This event is organised by the European Environmental Bureau (EEB), CAN Europe, REN21 and the Renewable Grid Initiative (RGI).