NTW-EP online seminar on Nuclear energy and the EU Sustainable Finance Taxonomy – 14 April – Webinar

Wednesday 14 April, 15:00-17:00

Nuclear energy is pushed forward from several sides as one of the technologies to be included in efforts to combat the climate emergency. It is argued that in order to help overcome its difficult market position, nuclear energy should be included in the EU Sustainability Finance Taxonomy.

The Technical Expert Group for the preparation of the EU Sustainable Finance Taxonomy excluded nuclear energy on the basis of the Do No Significant Harm (DNSH) principle.

This seminar wants to share viewpoints on the position of nuclear energy vis-à-vis the Taxonomy, and to explore ways in which transparency of a decision for or against inclusion can be increased.

Moderator: Patrizia Heidegger, European Environmental Bureau

Speakers

Claude Turmes, Minister of Energy of Luxembourg

Ben Wealer, University of Berlin

Wendel Trio, CAN Europe

Patricia Lorenz, Friends of the Earth Europe

This event is organised by the Green/EFA and Nuclear Transparency Watch.