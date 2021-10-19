NGOs’ input for a sustainable Energy-Intensive Industries (EII) ecosystem – 9 November – Online

The European Commission has opened a stakeholder consultation concerning its Industrial Strategy, aimed at collecting contributions about concrete actions, commitments and investments at sectoral, national and regional levels of the EII ecosystem.

 

The webinar has the aim to illustrate to EEB’s and CAN Europe’s members the main ideas of the two organisations and stimulate a debate to collect further inputs and deliver to the Commission a shared vision.

 

Agenda

10:00 – 10:15: Welcome and introduction: The EC concept of “ecosystems pathways”

10:15 – 10:35: Horizontal topics across the various ecosystems: introduction

10:35 – 10:55: Deep dive in the energy-intensive industry ecosystem: introduction

10:55 – 11:40: Break-out rooms

Room 1: Horizontal topics

Room 2: Energy-intensive industries ecosystem

11:40 – 12:00: Summary of break out rooms and next steps

 

This event is addressed to EEB ‘s and CAN Europe’s members.

 

9 November

WHERE

Online

WHEN

10:00 - 12:00

For more information, please contact our Events Coordinator.

