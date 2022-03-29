NGO Capacity Building Webinar on Identification and Classification of Hazardous Chemicals in the EU – 7 April – Online

We look forward to sharing with you information on how hazardous chemicals are classified and labelled in the EU, through standard symbols and phrases to inform final users about their hazards. We will also look at how the Global Harmonised System of Classification and Labelling of Chemicals standardises hazard information to facilitate the trade of chemicals worldwide.

By attending the webinar, you will be able to take home the knowledge and experiences from our expert panelists while also having the chance to interact and share your experiences during the session. The topics that we will be covering include: